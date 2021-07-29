$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

