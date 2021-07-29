$0.58 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 4,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $616,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

