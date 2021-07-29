$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. The Toro posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. 2,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,594. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.28. The Toro has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.