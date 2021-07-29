$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. VSE posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VSE by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $11,620,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $644.73 million, a PE ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.