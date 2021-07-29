$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

