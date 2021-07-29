$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.26 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

