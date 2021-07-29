$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.54. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $212.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.