$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.