$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NGVT opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

