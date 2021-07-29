1,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

