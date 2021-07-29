10,702 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 over the last three months.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,541. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.