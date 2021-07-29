$11.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $46.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $46.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.74 billion to $51.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 694,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

