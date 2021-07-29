1,177 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.81. 141,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,354. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $259.94 and a 1-year high of $351.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

