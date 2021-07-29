11,910 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,547,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,964,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Thursday. 14,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

