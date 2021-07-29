12,178 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,078,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,912,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,490,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.