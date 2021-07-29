127,906 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

