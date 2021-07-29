$14.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $14.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.03 billion and the lowest is $14.29 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $49.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 2,183,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

