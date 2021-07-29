1,483,650 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,483,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,674,000.

FOREU stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

