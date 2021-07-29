16,289 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of COMM opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.