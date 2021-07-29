180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $285.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

