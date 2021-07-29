180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.55 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

