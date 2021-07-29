180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

