180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

