180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in American Tower by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 382,534 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.04. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $287.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

