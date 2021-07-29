18,442 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000.

IEUS opened at $71.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99.

