192,592 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
