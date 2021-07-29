192,592 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

