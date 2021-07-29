$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $648.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.46. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $421.47 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.19, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

