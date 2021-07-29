20,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $22,843,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.