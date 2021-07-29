20,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,083,000.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

