2,087 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.44. 198,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,473. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

