22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

