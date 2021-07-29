$23.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce sales of $23.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.96 million to $27.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $99.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.48 million to $109.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.46 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.