$235.54 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $235.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $934.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $990.09 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 358,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,467. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

