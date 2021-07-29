$26.05 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $34.20 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $195.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $393.01 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,964. The company has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

