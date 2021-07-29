27,250 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

