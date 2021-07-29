$294.22 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.19 million to $296.24 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NTGR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 519,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,672. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $2,558,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

