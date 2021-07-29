3,011 Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QID. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000.

QID stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

