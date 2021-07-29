3,287 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.30. 28,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

