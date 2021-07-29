$33.19 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post sales of $33.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 85,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 120,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 98,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,418. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.