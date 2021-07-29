$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.47 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 23,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

