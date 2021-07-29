$340,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $620,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.42 million, with estimates ranging from $28.57 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Kadmon by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 1,739,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

