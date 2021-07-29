$358.97 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post sales of $358.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.01 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.48.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.03. The company had a trading volume of 526,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,792. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,057.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.59.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

