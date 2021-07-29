36,395 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.42 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 292.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

