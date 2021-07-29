$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $418.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.70 million to $434.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

