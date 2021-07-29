$432.74 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $432.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.98 million to $462.04 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 147,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -501.90 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

