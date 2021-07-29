4,679 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

