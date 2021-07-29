4,684 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

