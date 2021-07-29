50,000 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,335.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

