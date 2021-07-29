523,650 Shares in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 523,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VHAQ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

