5N Plus (VNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million.

VNP stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,469. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.13 million and a PE ratio of 72.50.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,052,670. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

VNP has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

